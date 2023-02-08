WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Williamsville Central School District is changing its logo, and they’re letting the community pick it.

There are two final designs up for vote between now and March 10. Both feature red and blue coloring, with one described as having “upward motion showing the district moving in an upward, positive direction” and the other described as a “modern take on the ‘W’ displayed in the current logo flag.”

Williamsville’s Logo Subcommittee has been working on logo ideas since September. The committee is composed of students, parents and staff members.

“The process of creating a new logo was true brainstorming at its best, allowing all ideas in,

filtering to a smaller group of ideas, then building off those and repeating the process until we

confidently had these two logos to present to the WCSD Community,” Corinna Paolucci,

a parent in the District, said. “I am certain the selections we are presenting to the community will

serve this District well.”

Voting is both online through the district’s WITS system and in person at the District Office on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Those who vote in person are asked to call (716) 626-8000 ahead of time.

After voting has concluded, the new logo will be revealed on March 28 during a community forum at Casey Middle School. The plan is to start using it in July.