WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 54-year-old time capsule is set to be unearthed later this week.

On Friday morning, Country Parkway Elementary School in Williamsville is set to open a time capsule that dates back from 1968. The time capsule was unearthed during the School Safety and Security Improvement Project that the district conducted.

The event will begin at 9 a.m.