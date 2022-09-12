WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 54-year-old time capsule is set to be unearthed later this week.
On Friday morning, Country Parkway Elementary School in Williamsville is set to open a time capsule that dates back from 1968. The time capsule was unearthed during the School Safety and Security Improvement Project that the district conducted.
The event will begin at 9 a.m.
Latest on WIVB.com
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.