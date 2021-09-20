Crews battle blaze at Williamsville apartment complex

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters rushed to Evans Street in Williamsville to put out a fire at an apartment complex.
The blaze began Monday evening at the Georgetown apartments. Fire officials tell News 4, no one was inside the apartment when the fire broke out.
Evans Street between Sheridan Drive and Main Street is closed as crews remain on the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
