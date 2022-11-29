WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire crews are on scene of a fire at Country Club Manor apartments in Williamsville.

The apartment complex is located on Northwood Drive.

A firefighter on scene told News 4 that the fire is mostly contained to a garage and not a building. It began as a vehicle fire and spread to the rest of the garage. There were no injuries, but some evaluations because of spark concerns.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(WIVB)

(WIVB)

This is a developing story, check back for updates.