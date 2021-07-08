Details on this year’s Old Home Days released

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Festival organizers have released more details about this year’s Old Home Days in Williamsville.

This year’s festival will take place at Island Park from July 13-16.

“We’re excited to be back. We really missed seeing everyone last year! Our schedule of events will look a little different than in years past, but we’re excited to be back and plan to be back to business as usual in 2022.” Rich Galmarini, festival coordinator for the Jolly Boys of Williamsville.

A parade will kick off the fun on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. It will go down Main St. from Williamsville South High School and end at Los Robles St.

The midway will be open at the following times:

July 13 | 5-10 p.m.

July 14-16 | 12-4 p.m., 5-10 p.m.

12 Gates and Labatt products will be served at the Beer Tent each day, and bands will perform from 7-11 p.m. Here is the music lineup:

Tuesday – Impact

Wednesday – Black Widow

Thursday – Hit ‘n’ Run

Friday – Flipside

For those still looking to get protected against COVID-19, a mobile vaccination clinic will be held at the festival on Wednesday and Friday from 4-8 p.m. You can sign up for an appointment here.

Masks won’t be required, but they’re encouraged for people who aren’t fully vaccinated.

Tickets can be purchased at kiosks throughout the festival.

