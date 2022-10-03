WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Dipson Theatre at the Eastern Hills Mall is closing, the company announced Monday.

“Prior to the pandemic, this location was an independent art theatre for upscale and foreign films. These films became essentially non-existent. The company shifted to first-run movies after being closed for 16 months due to the pandemic, but with the location in proximity to major competition, it quickly became very challenging,” the company said in a Facebook post. The theatre’s website has been disabled.

All employees have been offered jobs at other Dipson locations and all gift cards will be accepted at other Dipson locations, which include FLIX STADIUM 10, The Amherst Theatre, The McKinley Mall Cinema, The Transit Drive-In, Lakewood Cinema 8, Chautauqua Mall and Warren Mall.

Dipson has been in business since 1939.