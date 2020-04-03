Eagle House owners selling gift cards online that can be donated to healthcare workers

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–As those on the frontlines are continuing to put their lives at risk to save others, area businesses are trying to show their appreciation for all they do.

For the past few weeks, The Eagle House in Williamsville has been closed under Governor Cuomo’s order. But, Tricia Browne, whose family owns the restaurant, still wanted to find a way to give back to the community.

Browne has family members who are nurses, and decided the best way to get involved was to give back to those on the frontline.

She decided to start selling gift cards online and give people the option to donate them to the nursing staff at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

In the short time they’ve been doing this, the community has spent more than $2,000 on gift cards that have been handed out to local healthcare workers.

In a statement, a spokesperson with Kaleida Health says at a time of uncertainty it’s nice to know the kindness of a meal or gift card is being provided to healthcare workers.