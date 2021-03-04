Eastern Hills Mall hosting ‘The Off-Broadway Farmers and Artisans Market’ every weekend through March

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Eastern Hills Mall is bringing an Easter tradition to its front doors.

The mall announced Thursday “The Off-Broadway Farmers and Artisans Market.”

Each weekend this month vendors will re-create the Broadway Market experience at the mall.

Dozens of businesses have already signed up.

“Due to COVID restrictions, some vendors who traditionally spend the Easter Season at The Broadway Market are unable to set up there this year,” Fulton said. “When we heard about the unfortunate circumstances, we decided to reach out to those vendors and offer them space in our mall. Within a week we had a list of 33 businesses signed up, with more contacting us every day. They are a unique blend of artisans, and food and produce vendors, which led us to title this Easter event The-Off Broadway Farmers and Artisan Market.” EHM General Manager Russ Fulton

Organizers say this market gives vendors who would normally set up in the Broadway Market this time of year the chance to sell in a COVID-19 safe environment.