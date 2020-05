WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Eastern Hills Mall will be back open this Tuesday.

The mall’s hours, starting June 2, will be Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m.

Masks will be required by anyone who goes there.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.