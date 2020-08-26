Erie County Comptroller calls on ESD President to help local football league resume games

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw wants to help a local co-ed touch football team get moving again.

In a letter to Empire State Development President & CEO Eric Gertler, Mychajliw called for the reopening of Topper Sports’ league in Williamsville.

Back in July, Topper received permission to reopen from the Erie County Department of Health, but the following month, they were told they couldn’t play anymore.

Mychajliw says this was because of a complaint filed “by an individual from another competing sports league.”

“It appears the complaint may have been filed with the intention of purposely hurting Topper Sports, not with the health of participants in mind,” Mychajliw wrote.

After the Department of Health reviewed Topper’s plan, they held their first week of games last week, but the department then told them to shut down again.

Mychajliw wants Gertler to help facilitate a review of the whole situation.

