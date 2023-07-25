WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A WARN notice for Life Storage in Williamsville has been amended to show even more upcoming layoffs.

Originally filed on June 12, the notice said a merger would impact 150 of the company’s 248 employees. Now, the amendment says the separation of an additional 27 employees is taking place through Oct. 15.

The employees affected by these layoffs in the rental and storage business were not represented by a union.

Life Storage and Extra Space Storage stakeholders voted to approve their merger on July 18. Life Storage, which is based in Western New York, operates more than 1,200 facilities across 37 states and Washington D.C.