Final day to vote for local students in Moon city competition

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Time is running out to vote for some local students taking part in a national competition.

Last month, we told you about a group of eighth graders from Mill Middle School who entered a contest to create a unique concept for a city on the Moon. It’s called the Future City Competition.

The grand prize is a trip to the U.S. Space Camp and $7,500 for the school’s STEM program.

Friday is the last day for voting. If you want to help them out, vote here. The winner will be announced on Wednesday.

