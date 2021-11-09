Final morning to donate turkeys for “Rock Out Hunger”

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s just a few hours left to help the 97 Rock crew fill up their trailer with turkeys.

The 16th annual Rock Out Hunger food drive is coming to a close on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

DJ Jickster spent his final night sleeping in the FeedMore WNY trailer.

He will be at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital collecting frozen turkeys and food items to make sure local families have food on their tables this holiday season.

