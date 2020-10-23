First full-service mastectomy boutique opens in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and, the first-of-its-kind store in Western New York is helping fighters and survivors of breast cancer look and feel beautiful.

Erie County leaders cut the ribbon today at the grand opening of the Au Naturel Boutique in Williamsville.

The store specializes in fitting women with breast prostheses, bras, and swimsuits after they’ve had a mastectomy.

The store owner tell us it’s about helping women feel confident.

“Myself and one of our staff members their moms, my mom and her mom were breast cancer survivors, so we’re very passionate about what we do because we’ve been personally affected by it,” Eileen Tramont said.

You will have to set up an appointment before you go to the boutique.

It’s open every day, except Sundays.

