WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will be holding its fourth annual “Cause for the Paws” pet expo Saturday at the Lehigh Valley Depot at 86 S. Long St. in Williamsville.
Several area rescues will be in attendance with cats, dogs and other small animals available for adoption. Vendors will also have crafts and merchandise for sale. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shelters planning to be in attendance include:
- Awesome Paws Rescue
- Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue
- Buffalo C.A.R.E.S. Anima Rescue
- Caring Hearts and Paws Rescue Inc.
- City of Buffalo Animal Shelter
- Feral Cat Focus
- Precious Paws
- Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group
For more information, view the flyer below or click here.
