WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will be holding its fourth annual “Cause for the Paws” pet expo Saturday at the Lehigh Valley Depot at 86 S. Long St. in Williamsville.

Several area rescues will be in attendance with cats, dogs and other small animals available for adoption. Vendors will also have crafts and merchandise for sale. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shelters planning to be in attendance include:

Awesome Paws Rescue

Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue

Buffalo C.A.R.E.S. Anima Rescue

Caring Hearts and Paws Rescue Inc.

City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

Feral Cat Focus

Precious Paws

Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group

For more information, view the flyer below or click here.

(Courtesy: Ten Lives Club)