Frustrated Williamsville parents say the district’s new plan does not serve all students and families equally

The Williamsville Central School District cranked out a revision to its reopening plan.

The district is still offering the two options of either hybrid or fully virtual schooling, but now Williamsville teachers will be teaching in the classroom and virtually at the same time.

Laptops will be in the classroom live streaming the lessons for students who are at home or at daycare.

“I don’t like that plan at all,” said Philip Oppenheimer.

Philip Oppenheimer’s son will have to go to daycare on the days he’s not in school and that will cost his family a pretty penny.

“I’m paying high taxes already for the school district and then to ask for another $7,000 during the school year to cover the days he’s not going to be in school,” he said. “And then to risk the quality of education at the daycare.”

Laura Smith is a Williamsville mother of 2. She is also concerned, she says that requiring a teacher to be in a classroom and virtually teach additional students means the children at home could be neglected.

“How can you effectively teach and provide equity and learning if you can’t create small groups with half the kids being in school and half the kids on a computer screen? You can’t do that, you can’t have the same interaction,” Smith said.

She still isn’t sure if she’s going to pick the fully virtual or the hybrid learning, but her son 10-year-old Xander has an opinion of his own .

“I want to do home learning because it was fun, but i want to go to school because all my friends will be at school,” Xander said.