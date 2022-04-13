WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Glen Park Art Festival is coming back after a two-year hiatus.

Taking place on the last weekend of July, the event is expected to have around 120 artists, food and activities for kids. One of the new things happening this year is the interactive Chalk Walk underneath Noll Nature Pavilion.

Located on Glen Avenue between N. Cayuga Road and Mill Street, the festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday (July 30-31).

Any artists who want to participate in the festival can get an application by emailing glenparkartfestival@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is May 31.