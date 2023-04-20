BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is ready to accept book donations.

The group expects to have more than 150,000 new and used books, puzzles, games, CD’s and DVD’s for their 67th Scholarship Book Sale from May 31st to June 4. Most items will sell for 50 cents or one dollar. Money raised supports scholarships and programs for local students.

The AAUW is currently taking book donations through May 20 at 425 Essjay Road in Williamsville during these days and hours: Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon.

They do not accept textbooks, Reader’s Digest Condensed Books, encyclopedias, magazines, cassettes, videotapes, records, or computer books. For more information check their website by clicking here or email buffalo.aauw@gmail.com.