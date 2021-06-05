Historic Preservation Commission recognizes five properties in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Williamsville is celebrating some of its oldest properties.

Saturday, the Historic Preservation Commission recognized five landmark buildings including Eagle House, DiCamillo Bakery and Moor Pat. Many of these buildings have been standing for more than 150 years.

The commission says Williamsville should take pride in all the jewels the village has to offer.

“We have preserved many of them and we hope to preserve many more so we never forget our past as we build our future together in the village,” said Christine Hunt of the Historic Preservation Commission.

“What we have to do with our history, is we need to prioritize it we need to preserve and we need to preserve with regards to our history within the Village of Williamsville. This is my home village, I know it’s home for many many of you, and it is a very special place,” added State Senator Ed Rath.

The plaque ceremony is the first in the village’s history, but officials hope there will be many more to come.