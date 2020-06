AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)--Amherst Chamber of Commerce President and CEO A.J. Baynes is asking the town to waive permits to allow more room for outside dining on Main Street, as the region continues to reopen and looks to rebound during the pandemic.

The "Save Main Street" program is looking to allow restaurants to repurpose space on sidewalks, street-side parking, and parking lots into outdoor dining areas.