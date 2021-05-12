Hundreds of dirty cars help WNY girls and teens battling cancer

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local non-profit that helps girls and teens battling cancer received a big donation thanks to a couple hundred dirty cars.

Back on March 23, Classy Chassy Carwash in Williamsville offered its best wash to customers for just $5. The owner of the car wash matched every $5 wash and donated all the proceeds to the non-profit.

About 250 cars showed up, leading to a donation of $5,000 to Kaely’s Kindness.

Kaely’s Kindness acts as a support group for the girls and teens. The founder of the non-profit, Kaely Kwitek, said two of the non-profit’s largest fundraisers were cancelled due to COVID-19 and this donation will greatly help. They’ve mainly met virtually this past year and this money will help them continue their activities at home.

“We have group therapy every week, we do classes from get-to-know each other, to make-your-own dreamcatchers, to painting rocks virtually,” Kwitek said. “And we try to plan two months out and get all the supplies needed for these events and get them out to the girls. We’ve (also) done Paula’s Donuts decorating kits. We’ve tried to do everything we possibility could in-person, just virtually.”

Kwitek was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma when she was 16. She created the organization after she was diagnosed, as a way to help other girls fighting cancer.