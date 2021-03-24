Independent report cites pandemic, lack of leadership in failure to reopen Williamsville School District

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An independent report released Wednesday by the Williamsville Central School District Board of Education says schools did not open effectively in September, citing the pandemic, district culture, and lack of active leadership as factors.

The BOE says the report includes interviews with more than 30 witnesses, sworn statements from most of them, as well as a collection of reports, emails, and texts collected and analyzed over the six-month outside investigation.

Board of Education President Teresa Anne Leatherbarrow says, “we are pleased to receive this report, share it with all our stakeholders, learn from it and put that difficult time behind everyone in the district. Our schools are operating effectively, and we continue to work diligently to give as many students as possible access to their teachers and classrooms.”

Officials with the Williamsville BOE say former Superintendent Scott Martzloff initially agreed to discuss the reopening situation for the report but later declined numerous and repeated efforts to include his views of what happened and why.

Martzloff was placed on leave on September 7, 2020, and resigned after a mutual agreement with the board on November 24, 2020.

According to officials, the report detailed that in Spring 2020, he was “detached from the challenges of reopening schools in September, and that continued into mid-summer when he told key district leaders to take vacations.”

The BOE says the report found that by late summer, when “deadlines became tight” and a series of options “came and went for various reasons,” Martzloff ignored warnings from district administrators that the plans were unrealistic.

In summary, the report’s overview states:

“While it is undisputed that the District was not prepared to educate every one of its students on September 8, 2020 – as fully remote learners in grades 5-12 did not begin their school year on that day – there is not a singular reason for that failure. A series of questionable decisions, the erosion of necessary working relationships, poor internal and external communications, an apparent fear of disappointing too many community members, a reliance on a legal opinion offered quickly at the Board’s request, and the District’s culture all combined to leave some students at home without school work as the 2020-21 school year began.”

“The final misstep in a series of missteps was the belief by some that the District could offer every fully remote learner every class for which he/she had registered, taught by a Williamsville teacher – and that this Remote Academy for fully remote learners could essentially be built, staffed and be ready to operate just two weeks after its concept was introduced to the District community.”

