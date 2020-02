WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Friday marked one year since the tragic death of Larry Bierl, a homeless man who died of hypothermia at a Williamsville metro bus shelter.

Like many people who live in that neighborhood, Mark Marinaccio knew Bierl from seeing him around Main Street in the Village. One day he decided to sit down with Bierl at Spot Coffee, and from there a friendship grew.