WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s the last morning for 97 Rock’s DJ Jickster to be camped out in a trailer at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

Jickster’s been hanging out there as part of the 17th annual Rock Out Hunger food drive, which benefits FeedMore WNY. It began on November 15.

Last week, Jickster told News 4 “It’s something I look forward to every year.”

Even through the record-setting snowstorm, Jickster stayed put, continuing to camp out in the trailer outside the hospital. But the storm has had an effect; donations are down this year.

On Tuesday morning, we got to chat with Jickster and FeedMore’s Catherine Shick. Watch the interview in the video above and make a donation online here.

