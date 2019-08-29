Kids now have a play space in Glen Park that focuses on nature

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kids now have a space in Williamsville to play outside and use their imagination in a place that focuses on nature.

Nature Play is in Glen Park near the Noll Nature Center.

There you’ll find an outdoor amphitheater made from all-natural materials like rocks and tree limbs.

Although it’s geared toward kids learning, anyone can go there.

The idea for the Nature Play area came from an unlikely place.

“A resident, Dave Bower, who gave me call and asked if we could discuss an idea he had. We got together… this was about two years ago. And he proposed the Nature Play space. It’s very similar to the playspace that’s located at Reinstein Woods,” Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers said.

There are also trees and rocks to climb on, and tables and chairs made from logs and stumps.

All of the materials needed for the park were taken from places in the village like trees that needed to be removed.