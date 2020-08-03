KSL Diagnostics in Williamsville now a COVID-19 testing facility

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Local businesses have taken a big hit during this pandemic, and that also includes those businesses that manufacture coronavirus testing equipment.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was in Williamsville this morning, touring KSL Diagnostics.

The facility, which is on Youngs and Maple Roads, is a one-stop shop for COVID-19.

The lieutenant governor got a COVID-19 test while there.

This morning, Hochul said taking advantage of places like KSL to get us through this crisis is what state leaders have been pushing all along.

“This is exactly what Governor Cuomo has spoken about. Utilizing New York State businesses to help us build back better as well as making sure we have the resources to do the testing that’s required to keep us all safe,” Hochul added.

Hochul also said she was impressed what KSL has done since opening up in 2018.