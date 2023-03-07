BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On March 25, a group of lawyers are planning to take the stage…at The Stage.
Tuesday morning, we got to hear more about the event, a fundraiser called Lawyers for the Arts. Hear from ASI Executive Director Jen Swan-Kilpatrick and Theresa Quinn, a lawyer and performer at the 10th annual event, in the video above.
Tickets for the event can be purchased here.
