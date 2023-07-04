WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local business owners are speaking out after they say a hate symbol was discovered carved above a restroom door.

In a Facebook post, Sweet Jenny’s Ice Cream Shop says the symbol, which appears to be a swastika, was discovered carved into a wooden frame above the door to one of their restrooms.

According to the post, it was discovered sometime over the weekend.

“Someone took the time to carve it in,” Howard Cadmus, Sweet Jenny’s owner, told News 4.

Located inside the former Williamsville Mill, Sweet Jenny’s has been a family owned business, producing homemade ice cream and chocolates since 1985.