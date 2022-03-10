WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The owner of Buffalo Balloon Co. in Williamsville transformed her business into a drop-off station for donations heading help the people of Ukraine.

Lydia Dominick’s project is called “Buffalo Gives” and along with the tactical gear, she’s been collecting things like medical items, blankets and other necessities.

“We were hoping to send one pallet to my friends in Poland, and we sent ten. Buffalo just doesn’t know how not to give,” said Dominick.

Dominick says they’re taking monetary donations for the purchase of tactical gear as well.

“We’ve been collecting bulletproof vests, helmets, tactical gloves, we have night vision scopes, things like that,” she said. “Since there are a lot of permits that are required to ship these things out of the states, I’m actually bringing them in my suitcase over to Poland.”

The donation drive has been so well received that a West Seneca woman Melissa Peters brought a fist full of cash she collected from her friends to donate to the cause. Peters, who also volunteers for the Goodness Project, brought a car-load of items to give to Dominick.

“I put it on Facebook. I put it out there and I got $966 dollars from my friends in 24 hours!” said Peters.

To donate: Venmo @Buffalo-Gives