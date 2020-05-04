Local gyms working out plans for reopening

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Gyms across Western New York are working on plans to keep people safe when it’s time for them to reopen.

One of those places includes Barre Centric in Williamsville.

Co-owner Giavanna De Zitter says there will be several changes when they reopen.

She says they’ll limit the number of people in classes to eight or ten people.

The gym also won’t offer as many classes. They also plan to mark a six feet distance to keep people apart.

They’ll encourage you to bring your own weights and yoga mats.

Barre Centric has ordered more than 1,600 masks for instructors and clients.