Local non-profit helping make sure kids get a good night’s rest one bed at a time

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s a shocking number. About 10,000 kids in the Buffalo-area don’t have a bed to sleep in at night.

That number comes from a non-profit that recently set up shop in Williamsville. They’re making sure kids get a good night’s rest.

Cinderella taught us, when you’re fast asleep, your heart dreams of wishes that could someday come true.

But what if you never got that chance to fall fast asleep? What if your family couldn’t afford the simple pleasure of a bed.

The sounds coming from this workshop are loud enough to wake you up, but volunteers here are giving the gift of sleep.

Last year, Jerry Sheldon and his wife Mary Jo, along with their friend’s Rick and Betsy Divita flew out west to learn more about Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The non-profit, which began in Idaho, creates beds for kids who don’t have them.

In less than a year, the group created a Buffalo Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter.

They got some supplies together, a core group of volunteers, and set up their workshop inside the Eastern Hills Mall.

But with a lofty goal of 500 beds a year, they’re calling on more volunteers to help make beds.

You don’t need any construction knowledge to do this. The group created templates, so no one has to even measure anything.

And the stations are safe and easy-to-use so you can bring the entire family to help.

The group has already created about a dozen beds. One of their first drop-offs will be to family in Western New York that has four children sleeping on the floor.

And when they drop off a bed it’s not just the frame, they bring a mattress, sheets, and a comforter too.

Inside the workshop, volunteers are hard at work creating that opportunity Cinderella sang about. To simply dream.

The group is looking for twin-sized bedding, and possibly a Buffalo manufacturer willing to help with building supplies.

They also need to know about families in need.