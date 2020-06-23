Local veteran families will receive meals from WNY Heroes

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Several organizations made this donation possible, including Western New York Heroes and the food delivery service Hello Fresh.

Hello Fresh donated enough food to feed 150 veteran families.

Each box had chicken strips, beans, cheese and oranges.

It also included a card with instructions for families to make each recipe.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was there to help pack the boxes and hand them out.

She says this was a much needed donation after months of hardship.

Lt. Governor Hochul went on to say the meals are being delivered quietly, right to families in a dignified way.

Veterans will be getting the dinner boxes once a week for the next eight weeks.