BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Threats, one of which resulted in the evacuation of two local court buildings, led to charges against a Williamsville man this past year. Now, he’s admitted to the accusations against him.

On Monday morning, Johnathan Rzoska pleaded guilty to several charges on the day the jury selection in his trial was scheduled to begin. The 41-year-old had been accused of criminal contempt, tampering with a witness, aggravated harassment and two counts of making a terroristic threat.

In September 2022, the Erie County District Attorney’s office says Rzoska sent a threatening text message to someone, placing them in “reasonable fear.” This led to an order of protection being issued on behalf of the victim and his family.

A few months later, in December, Amherst police received a call about another threatening text, violating an order of protection. That same day, officials say Rzoska called Erie County Central Police Services and threatened to “blow up” the Erie County Court building, as well as the Williamsville Village Court building.

“The defendant, who was scheduled to appear in court that morning, was taken into custody after he entered the parking lot of the Williamsville Village Court building,” the Erie County District Attorney’s office said.

Rzoska is facing seven years in prison when he’s sentenced on January 17. For now, he’s being held without bail.