WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday was a busy day for Christians all around the world, as they celebrated the start of Holy Week with Palm Sunday. The leaves were passed out throughout mass as a tribute to the corresponding readings. The palms symbolize victory, eternal life, and peace.

Peace is what Esmee and Michael Pritchard want for those living and suffering in Ukraine.

While learning about the situation overseas, the siblings decided to sell flags, bracelets, and other tokens to show support for the war-torn country.

So far, Esmee and Michael have raised over $200 just from their stand at Calvary Episcopal Church, where they set up during the free coffee hour.