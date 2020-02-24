Mill Middle School wins award at national competition

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congratulations are in order for a group of 8th graders at Mill Middle School in WIlliamsville! Sixteen students received a special honor at the National Future City Competition.

The students spent February break competing in Washington D.C. and they certainly made Western New York proud, earning the honor of “Best Use of Aerospace Technology in a Future City.” Mill Middle’s team also placed in the top 12.

This year’s theme was “Clean Water: Tap Into Tomorrow,” challenging students to develop a futuristic solution to ensure a reliable supply of clean drinking water

To learn more about Mill Middle’s future city “Iburus,” check out the video above!