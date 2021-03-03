Mill Middle students headed to national competition after creating concept for city on the moon

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Williamsville Middle Schoolers are headed to a national competition after creating a unique concept for a city on the moon.

Mill Middle School 8th graders have met virtually for months, engineering their city in a place that has no breathable atmosphere, constant exposure to solar radiation, and more challenges.

They’re part of one of the top engineering education programs in the country for middle schoolers called future city competition.

The 10 students on the team spent 5 to 10 hours of their own time every week working on this, since September.

They had to come up with a transportation system, housing, and more.

All of them say it’s helped them realize their love of stem and even narrow-in on what they want to do when they’re older.

“I’d always kind of wanted to do some sore of engineering, but it was a really good way to kind of learn more about it and actually get to do stuff that engineers do with designing the city and working on it and coming up with solutions for problems,” student Matthew Guercil said.

Last week, the team won the regional competition and now they’re headed to future city finals which will happen virtually this year.

In past years, the teams would meet in Washington DC for finals.

The grand prize includes a trip to the U.S. Space Camp and $7,500 to their school’s STEM program.

There are also smaller honors the students can win.