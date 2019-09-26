More lawsuits to be filed against WNY school districts under Child Victims Act on Friday

Attorneys Steve Boyd and Jeff Anderson announced two sexual abuse survivors will speak publicly on Friday regarding four lawsuits under the Child Victims Act being filed against Kenmore West High School for alleged sexual abuse in the 1970s.

Boyd and Anderson tell News 4 a retired Union Representative from the Kenmore Teachers Association will also be on hand to discuss what they say the school district knew during the time of this alleged abuse.

The attorneys plan to also file Child Victims Act lawsuits against schools and districts, including:

Amherst High School

Buffalo Public Schools

Maryvale East Elementary School

Mount St. Joseph Academy

Niagara Falls High School

Hamburg High School

“This was a culture. In some of these cases, everyone in the school knew was what going on and school leadership did nothing,” said Attorney Steve Boyd. “The Child Victims Act makes them accountable.”

Along with these cases, Anderson and Boyd’s law offices have filed 100 clergy lawsuits naming the Diocese of Buffalo.

The news conference is set to take place at 11 a.m. at Boyd’s law office in Williamsville.