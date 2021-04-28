Most students in Williamsville, Orchard Park to remain on hybrid schedules for now

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Most students in Williamsville and Orchard Park schools will remain on hybrid learning schedules, at least for the next week.

This comes after a State Supreme Court Justice decision was issued on Wednesday. But the fight isn’t over.

Parents in those districts are suing to allow their students to attend school five days a week, saying children are being harmed by learning from home.

The judge denied their request to immediately lift state health restrictions requiring six feet of social distance for middle and high schoolers. Instead, he’s ordering the state to review that guidance and file a report with the court by Friday.

He’s also calling for districts to create updated plans for returning all students to the classroom.

Hearings are scheduled for May 7 and 10 to discuss those reports.