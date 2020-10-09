National Fuel holding drive-thru interview event for meter readers

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Fuel is looking for meter readers.

They’re holding a drive-thru interview event at their headquarters at 6363 Main St. in Williamsville this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applicants must wear a mask and provide their driver’s license and two resumes. Also, anyone interested must pre-register here.

The job pays $14.50/hour, plus daily incentive pay and offers a comprehensive benefits package.

