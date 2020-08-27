National Fuel warning customers of collections scam

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–National Fuel is warning customers of a recent collections scam.

Officials say the scammers, posing as National Fuel representatives, are contacting customers and saying the customer has 45 minutes to pay their bill or service will be disconnected.

The company reminds customers it does not disconnect gas service without following its proper collections procedures, including multiple attempts to contact customers via the mail, phone, or in the field.

National Fuel officials say they do not force phone payments as the only payment option and do not request bill payment by prepaid debit card, gift card, or wire transfer.

To report suspicious or unusual behavior involving someone claiming to be an employee, contact National Fuel at 1-800-365-3234.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.