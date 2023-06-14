WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Williamsville is getting its first member-owned and operated food co-op.
Located at 420 Evans St., it’ll be called “The Village Co-op Market of Williamsville.” If you’re not familiar with how a co-op works, it’s essentially a community-owned store.
“What started as a vision seven years ago will soon become a reality as the board for the VCMW announces it has signed a lease agreement with Benderson Development,” a news release announcing the co-op read.
The VCMW’s website says there are 766 member-owners, as of Wednesday morning.
“A one-time, lifetime household investment is $150,” the VCMW website reveals about membership, also noting that member-owners do not have to work at the store or live in Williamsville.
In addition to opportunities to vote on co-op issues, member-owners could receive patronage refunds when the co-op turns a profit.
“Even if you only shop at the co-op once a month, the benefits are likely to exceed your investment,” the website says.
A news conference at the site of the new store is set to take place this next Tuesday. Anyone looking to invest in the store as a member can click or tap here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.