WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Williamsville is getting its first member-owned and operated food co-op.

Located at 420 Evans St., it’ll be called “The Village Co-op Market of Williamsville.” If you’re not familiar with how a co-op works, it’s essentially a community-owned store.

“What started as a vision seven years ago will soon become a reality as the board for the VCMW announces it has signed a lease agreement with Benderson Development,” a news release announcing the co-op read.

The VCMW’s website says there are 766 member-owners, as of Wednesday morning.

“A one-time, lifetime household investment is $150,” the VCMW website reveals about membership, also noting that member-owners do not have to work at the store or live in Williamsville.

In addition to opportunities to vote on co-op issues, member-owners could receive patronage refunds when the co-op turns a profit.

“Even if you only shop at the co-op once a month, the benefits are likely to exceed your investment,” the website says.

A news conference at the site of the new store is set to take place this next Tuesday. Anyone looking to invest in the store as a member can click or tap here.