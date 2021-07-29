New mural unveiled at Glen Park in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — There is a new mural at Glen Park in Williamsville. This 214 square foot work called “Glen in Bloom” was created by Ali Price.

It sits on the exterior of the pavilion. Price says she wanted to make this work of art interactive and educational.

“The idea was to create a nature scene that would be a learning opportunity. So enlisted in the mural are a number of plants and animals for the kids to find. This poster lists all of the native wildlife you can find in the park,” Price said.

Price added that she wanted to thank everyone that came up to her while she was painting to show her their favorite animals.