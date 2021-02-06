Northtown residents take on the lake effect snowfall

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– So often, the lake effect targets the Southtowns and the Southern Tier. However, the Northtowns and Niagara County got their fill in the past 24 hours.

Residents say they were surprised the snow was still falling in Williamsville rather than the Southtowns by the end of it.

While out here today we saw people shoveling, snow blowing, and dusting off their cars after today’s lake effect weather.

For the most part, the main and side streets in the village were clear to drive down.

One resident spent about an hour and a half snow blowing his driveway. He tells me his mom who lives in West Seneca didn’t have to deal with as much snow as he did today, but that’s it’s not that unusual to see snowy days like this.

“I have kids so they kind of relish this kind of stuff, they’re younger. I mean growing up in this area it’s just hey it’s more snow let’s get out there let’s stay on top of it it’s just another day in Buffalo.” James Zimmer, Williamsville resident

People were out enjoying this weather too. We caught up with some families who were out sledding at Glen Park. One resident said if you’re going to live in the area you might as well enjoy it.

The main roads out here are plowed. News 4 saw crews pass through here every now and then. Drivers should still take it easy.