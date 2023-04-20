WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New York State comptroller’s office audit shows Williamsville Central Schools improperly taxed its residents for four years.

According to the audit, between 2018 and 2022, the District overestimated general fund appropriations by a total of $47 million.

The audit also says the District was less than transparent with taxpayers, by adopting budgets that gave the impression the District had deficits of $38 million, when it actually had surpluses of $40 million.

Williamsville released a response, saying it disagrees with the State’s findings, but says it will make adjustments to ensure the District is more transparent.

According to the District, many of the years in the audit were during the COVID-19 Pandemic, during which, they say, expenses were lower.