NYS Senators propose bar and restaurant relief package

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– Restaurants and bars could get some financial relief under a series of proposals in Albany.

Glen Park Tavern in Williamsville which can now have 10 people per table and 50% capacity. But it has still been a very tough year for restaurants and bars and some Republicans in the New York State Senate have some proposals that could help them.

New York State Senator Ed Rath said, “This isn’t the Republican thing to do. This isn’t the Democratic thing to do. This is the right thing to do for our restaurants across New York State.”

The relief package that Republicans in the New York State Senate are now proposing includes a freeze on unemployment insurance rates due to COVID related layoffs. It would provide a one-year extension for the renewal of liquor licenses. Provide more time to pay sales payroll and other taxes and the proposals would also include a limited sales tax exemption on food and drinks purchased at restaurants and bars.

State Senator George Borrello told us, “It’s very similar to the sales tax holidays we used to have years ago for back to school shopping. It’s an opportunity to encourage people to go out, save a few bucks, but also get a big infusion in a relatively short period of time.”

“For me personally I really like the extension on the State liquor license permits. Mine is coming up at the end of February and I could sure use that $1,700 to keep paying my staff.” Ellie Grenauer, Co-Owner, Glen Park Tavern

Finally, NYS Senator Robert Ortt said, “If you are going to tell a business or restaurant they can’t be open, we have to do something to make sure they still survive so when we do reopen people like Ellie are still here.”