Old Home Days in Williamsville back after year off

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Old Home Days in Williamsville began Tuesday after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

Richard Galmarini is the event chairman and said for months he held out hope they’d be able to hold the festival this year. He said they kept planning throughout the past few months and finally got the go-ahead.

“We are anticipating a big crowd, the word has been spreading very well. We’re very pleased with the help we’re getting from the town and village to promote the event. We’ve heard from other organizers that a couple events that have taken place recently have had had very good turnout and that’s what were hoping for,” he said.

The festival is typical to past years, running Tuesday through Friday with two time slots, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be a band in the beer tent each night and they’ll play until 11 p.m.

It’s free to get in and people will pay for the food, games, and attractions they want once inside.

Erie County will have a mobile vaccination clinic at the festival on Wednesday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

