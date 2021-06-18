Old Home Days returning in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — After being canceled due to the pandemic last year, Old Home Days will be happening once again in Williamsville.

This year’s festival will take place at Island Park from July 13-16.

Jolly Boys of Williamsville, a non-profit group that raises money for youth organizations in Amherst and Williamsville, posted the following message on Facebook:

“IT’S ON! The dates of this year’s event will be July 13 – 16, 2021. New York State has lifted restrictions and we are free to hold this event as we have in the past. More details to come in the future, so make your plans to attend this years Old Home Days at Island Park in Williamsville.” Jolly Boys of Williamsville

