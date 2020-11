WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Operation: Rock Out Hunger kicks off tomorrow for the 15th year in a row.

For the next week, DJ Jickster from 97 Rock will be sleeping in a trailer to raise money and food for FeedMore Western New York.

The pandemic has increased the need for food this holiday season.

The contactless food and fund drive starts tomorrow and runs until November 24 outside of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

You can also drop food off at the food bank on Holt Street in Buffalo.