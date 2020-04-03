1  of  4
Coronavirus
Original Pancake House providing 100 free fish fry dinners for senior citizens in need

Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Customers will be stopping by the Original Pancake House on Main Street in Williamsville to pick up free fish fry dinners for senior citizens on Friday.

A spokesperson for the restaurant says this is an effort to help the senior citizens in the community during this difficult time.

The owners of the Original Pancake House are providing 100 meals.

Earlier this week, customers ordered the free fish fry’s for seniors online. The orders sold out in under three hours from the time they were first offered.

