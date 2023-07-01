WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire that damaged a Williamsville home.

Fire officials, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, say they responded to the scene of a house fire on Harvard Court after receiving multiple reports. Upon arrival, they say, heavy fire was in the rear of the building and the building was evacuated.

After approximately 40 minutes, the fire was under control. The total cost of damages is estimated at $450,000 and no injuries were reported.